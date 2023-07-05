Picture prefect conditions continue across the region

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday!

As we see the 4th of July fade into the rear view mirror conditions will be great to get outside and enjoy all things Central Coast!

Last night the dense marine layer stayed offshore until late night, thankfully keeping conditions clear for some beautiful firework watching conditions.

That being said the marine layer that did surge in late last night is still in place and will bring low cloud cover to the morning commute.

Temps today are comfortable for most. Highs in the upper 80s are expected in the interiors, mid 70s in the coastal valleys and near 60 for the beaches.

Santa Barbara County is expected to see a weak Sundowner wind event develop this evening and again on Thursday evening. Most winds will stay near "garden variety" so no major concerns.

Looking into the extended forecast models are turning warm (and downright hot) for the Central Coast by next week. Enjoy this cooler weather while it lasts.

Don’t forget to download the Microclimate Weather App for all your latest weather headlines.

Have a wonderful Wednesday Central Coast!