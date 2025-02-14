Post-frontal westerly winds will lead to a chilly night for Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, Central Coast!

The storm has already moved away from the Central Coast and conditions will look better as we head into this weekend.

The Central Coast is expected to start seeing a warming and drying trend over the weekend into next week.

However, gusty northerly winds are expected across the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County this weekend and most of next week.

The main story in the forecast for Friday is the 25-35 mph post-frontal westerly winds that will move through the area this afternoon.

These winds are strongest near the coast but even the valleys are cool and blustery Friday afternoon.

The winds are expected to drop off this evening, leading to a chilly night, especially across the interior where lows in the 20s are possible in the coldest areas.

Dry weather with slowly warming temperatures is expected this weekend into the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.

Some gusty northerly winds are expected across the mountains and southwest Santa Barbara County.