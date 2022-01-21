Potentially damaging winds surge in on another sunny day

Some dense fog made for a tricky start to the day in the Paso Robles area but even that dense fog will clear by the mid-morning hours and make for a fantastic start to the weekend.

Strong offshore winds will continue to push through bringing more sunny skies and temperatures a bit above normal for this time of year.

Sunshine and strong offshore winds are keeping temperatures quite mild over the daytime hours today. Across the board, these temperatures are about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/wvXrY0jyj4 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 21, 2022

Even despite the warm and sunny conditions today strong wind gusts will be a staple of the next 24 hours.

A *Wind Advisory* will go into effect for Coastal San Luis Obispo County from 3:00 PM Friday through 9:00 AM Saturday. In this area, and along most of the Central Coast sustained winds 20-30mph are possible with many areas experiencing gusts up to 40 mph. In particularly wind-prone areas like passes and canyons gusts could top out up to 60 mph.

Take caution with these winds no matter where you are. If you are traveling south into Ventura and LA counties a *High Wind Warning* has been issued for the same timespan with potentially damaging Santa Ana Winds possible.

Saturday afternoon winds will gradually calm a bit for a still breezy day Sunday. As we head into next week a weak low-pressure system will pass south of the region and bring some slightly cooler conditions and a few clouds but still, wonderful sunny conditions are expected through next week.

The sunshine we have seen to close out this week is just going to stick around with lots of sunny days to come. A few slightly cooler days will start off next week because of a small low-pressure system shifting our winds. pic.twitter.com/2DOdIJCgC9 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 21, 2022

Have a great Friday and weekend Central Coast!