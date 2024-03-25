Quiet again this week until Friday when another storm comes in

Last Friday through the weekend the Central Coast got some rainfall and hail. Amounts stayed under an inch but temps stayed cool in the 60s for most.

We have some lingering advisories. Winds will be up into early Tuesday across parts of Santa Barbara County:

There is also a high surf advisory through 6pm:

The next few days look nice with temps recovering into the mid to upper 60s.

We could see some night and morning marine clouds and interior valley fog otherwise skies should be partly cloudy this week. The nice weather lasts until Thursday.

Friday thru Monday however look interesting.

Another cold storm system looks to arrive. Right now the timing looks like later Friday but best to look at this flexibly as it is so many days out. This system looks more significant than the one we had last weekend. .50-2” of rain is likely and this time even more wind is likely.

This far out no advisories are issued but I’d expect some for waves, wind, and potentially snow in mountain areas.