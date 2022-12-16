Quiet pattern and cool temps stick around until the new year

Good Morning Central Coast!

We made it to Friday and for the first time this month my weekend forecast doesn't include significant rain. While we could still use more rain this is good news for many weekend events that have been canceled week after week. Some cloud cover and sunshine are expected through the weekend.

To kick off your morning there is significant cloud cover, and a little patchy dense fog. This will not be particularly impactful for the morning commute but nothing particularly wild.

Temperatures today will be warmer than the past few days with many locations adding 5-10 degrees from highs just yesterday. 60s are expected in most locations high 50s at the cooler trending beaches and interior valleys.

For the weekend there will be a bit more cloud cover and cooler temps Saturday. That will move out of the region quickly and we will warm up through the week, eventually seeing upper 60s and some 70s possible by the holiday weekend.

Looking at rainfall the first half of December was very active and we are ahead of the average for the month of December, even if we didn't get any more we'd still finish the month with more than average. That said, I don't see any meaningful rain for the rest of the month at this point.

There is a ridge that covers much of Southern and Central California. Some cold front likely hit northern CA over the next few weeks, but it doesn't look like anything makes it this far south (or at least anything meaningful).

Have a great day Central Coast!