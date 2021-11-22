Quiet weather continues with no good rain changes in sight

Tuesday is a transitional day in weather. Along the CA/MX border there is a low-pressure system tracking while to our north there is a lot of jet stream energy coming at the California coastline as a ridge will build for the rest of the week.

I think we'll continue to see partly cloudy skies for much of the Central Coast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thru Wednesday the upper-level ridge will not have built in yet so most highs will be in the 60s and 70s. On Thanksgiving day and Friday we'll see the full impact of the upper-level ridge and 80 degree high temps become rather common across the area.

Offshore winds here look to be moderate but again SoCal will get the worst of it. There are already some fire weather concerns for the last half of the week.

Looking past the holiday into the extended forecast: it still looks dry. Models over the last week or so have been advertising a possible pattern change in early December. If you are a regular reader of this weather article you'll know I didn't have a lot of confidence about this possible change because of the speculative nature of the late part of the extended forecast in modeling. Right now the mid-range models don't show much (or anything) for the next several weeks.