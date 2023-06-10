Rain and thunder passing through some regions of the Central Coast

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

A low-pressure system will be moving over the region and bring cool, showery, and unsettled weather patterns through the weekend and into Monday.

Starting Sunday evening, thunderstorms will be restricted to only the mountains and immediately adjacent valleys, as the threat of mid-level convection should decrease by that time.

Between the marine clouds remaining quite persistent through the day and mid and high clouds moving across the rest of the forecast area, there is not much opportunity for solar insolation.

Tonight, with cloudy skies there may be some drizzle or light rain in the coastal and valley sections as the cutoff low interacts with the marine layer.

There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms passing through our interior valleys this evening.

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are likely to continue through Monday.

During the upcoming work week, we will see temps in the forecast range in the 60s for some areas like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. While our interior valleys, like Paso Robles, will continue to stay on the warmer side.

Temperatures in Sacramento, Bakersfield, Fresno, and Palm Springs will be nice and warm if you need to step out of the Central Coast for the weekend.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast!