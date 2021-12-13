Rain and wind will lash Central Coast into Tuesday

The winter storm we've been watching for more than a week is finally arriving. The forecasts have remained rather consistent since last week for a rain event capable of producing inches of rain and high winds.

It is a bit of a slow started with the bulk of the storm still positioned north of the area but the main band will move south late in the afternoon and peak rainfall will take place from the evening into Tuesday morning.

Again the outlook is largely unchanged with:

Coast and valley areas can expect about 1-3" inches of rain, while the mountain and foothills may get up to 6 inches in spots prone to storm intensification.

The highest rainfall totals will likely fall on South-facing ridges. Thunderstorms are possible which also can intensify rainfall totals and rain rates.

Higher elevations above 7,000ft. could receive between 1-3ft. of snow. This has prompted a Winter Storm Warning in the mountains of Ventura County. similar conditions cannot be ruled out in the mountains of Eastern Santa Barbara County.

Here is the watch/warning and advisory scenario:

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County through 6:00 AM Tuesday. (Includes the Alisal Fire Burn Scar). Rain rates of 1"/Hr. are possible hitting USGS thresholds for potential debris flow.

Wind Advisory for Coastal Valleys through 6:00 AM Tuesday. Gusts up to 45mph possible.

High Wind Warning for Interior Valleys through 12:00 PM Tuesday. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Tuesday we will see conditions improve quickly in the morning but cool high temps in the 50s and low 60s are likely. Wednesday will be cool but partly cloudy.

Thursday another system is likely but not nearly as intense. Friday thru the weekend looks quiet but cool with high remaining in the 50s and lower 60s for most.

With a strong system like this, it is important to stay up to date with the latest conditions, advisories, and alerts. Download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for the most up-to-date information.