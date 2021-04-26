Rain chances continue for some areas Monday

It was quite the gloomy Sunday for much of the Central Coast Sunday, as we await rain making its way to our area.

Sunday is the first time our area has seen rain since March 19th!

A cold front is bringing in about a tenth of an inch or less of rain to most areas by Monday evening.

Northwestern SLO County however, could receive up to a quarter of an inch.

The chance of light rain continues through midday Monday and may linger into the evening hours for mountain areas.

Snow levels could lower to 4500-5500 feet Sunday night into Monday morning as well.

This system is not enough to help our drought conditions, with some parts of the Central Coast now entering "severe drought" category.

Temperatures are expected to stay on the cooler side Monday, with conditions rebounding by Tuesday.

By Thursday, temperatures will reach more than 90 degrees for some parts of the Central Coast.

After some cool damp weather to start the week, a major warm-up is on tap for SW Calif Wed-Fri. Warmer inland areas expected to climb into the lower-mid 90s on Thu/Fri. #LAHeat #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/4XEQkd4Syg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 25, 2021

Have a great week!

