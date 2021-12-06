Rain chances move in overnight into Tuesday and again on Thursday

Monday morning began on the cold side with some temperatures in interior valleys only in the mid-30s but thankfully clear conditions will make for a wonderful rest of the morning.

The day will gradually become much cloudier as a strong system reaches the California coast and begins to head south towards the Central Coast.

Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s with mild conditions overall.

Temperatures this morning will start off cold, below freezing in some interior valleys. By the afternoon highs in the upper 60s are expected with increasing cloud cover ahead of an overnight rain chance. pic.twitter.com/ESn9HkfQ4n — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 6, 2021

By the late evening, hours more cloud cover will move in and gusty winds will take over as well. The storm system will pass through the Central Coast from north to south in the early morning hours. The rain will likely be very light and fast-moving. Rain will only last a short time but could accumulate up to a tenth of an inch of rain. Once the rain clears Tuesday will be quite cloudy before a sunny Wednesday.

The second chance for rain this week is much more robust and will move in Thursday morning. This system could bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain. This system is still quite a ways away so be sure to stay up to date as the system nears.

After Thursday's system sunshine returns with mild near-normal temperatures for the Central Coast.

This week will start off with mild and cloudy conditions but as we head through the week things get a little more interesting. We have two rain chances this week. One overnight Monday into Tuesday and another more robust chance Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/7VzIhbdcNS — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 6, 2021

Have a great week Central Coast!