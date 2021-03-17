Rain chances return Thursday

It was a quiet weather day for the Central Coast, as many areas saw partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temperatures.

This warming trend will continue through Thursday, with temperatures trending cooler by the weekend.

Rain returns to the forecast by early Thursday morning for some parts of the Central Coast, with rain intensifying Thursday night into Friday morning.

This system is different than the recent few storms we have had as it will not be a cold storm. This storm is tapping into subtropical moisture, creating higher and warmer rain chances.

Morro Bay may be the dividing line in how much rain we see, with areas north of Morro Bay receiving more rain than areas south.

This system could bring a few sprinkles as far south as Santa Barbara early Friday, but measurable amounts are expected to stay north of the Santa Ynez Range.

Rain expected to affect San Luis Obispo County, Northern Santa Barbara County as well as the Ventura County Mountains Thursday into Friday Morning. See Details below. #LArain, #SoCal #Cawx pic.twitter.com/WFvdlxSAFF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 17, 2021

Winds are staying on the milder side but are expected to pick up to gusty, advisory level winds by the weekend.

