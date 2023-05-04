Rain chances wane, cool and cloudy days still to come

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

Our rain system did do much prior to Wednesday afternoon, since that point showers kicked back up and continue this morning. Satellite imagery was showing the classic comma-shaped low-pressure system.

The satellite was also showing a cluster of taller cumulus clouds, this indicates greater instability moving in so showers and even thunderstorms are possible early Thursday this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has had this in their outlooks for days.

The southern part of Santa Barbara County has the best opportunity to get in on the energetic weather, and highest rainfall totals. We’ve been forecasting “up to 1 inch” of rain. This still appears to cover it, but I think the median amount is really lower than that. I do think some higher elevations could see an inch or even a little more, but I think that’ll be the exception rather than the rule. Most folks at the coast should see amounts under .75”.

Due to a few bands of heavy rain portions of the Southcoast, including Santa Barbara are under a flood advisory until 5:15 am. Small flooding is possible locally in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Thursday morning looks active for the Southcoast but generally, the system will have moved on. Temps Thursday could be in the mid-60s for some.

I actually think Friday and Saturday look cooler with some lower 60s highs before warming Monday and Tuesday next week. Some inland areas could even see some mid-70s.

The 8-14 day outlook flip-flopped on temperature, looking now warmer than average but precip potential is unchanged with more rain in the PacNW but not likely for the Central Coast.

Have a great day Central Coast!