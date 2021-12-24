Rain Clears Friday before another strong storm for Christmas Day

The large and slow-moving storm that we saw over the last three days brought more rain overnight and caused widespread flooding but thankfully today that system is clearing.

Despite some sunshine, this afternoon temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/6VA4QxsKFw — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 24, 2021

Storm totals for this week's seemingly never-ending storm will come in once the rain fully stops but for totals up to this point check out this map. We will have an afternoon with some sunshine possible, it will be a great time to clean up any flooded areas ahead of yet another strong storm moving in for Christmas.

The system will move in my the late morning Saturday, eventually bringing up to 1.5" more rain across much of the central coast. In high elevations in the Santa Barbara mountains the snow levels will e low enough that heavy snow is possible. Take extra caution on the Grapevine pass on I-5. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for these peaks from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Once that system clears we will see a bit more sunshine on Sunday while yet another storm begins to barrel onto the Central Coast.

The storm Monday looks like it could be a decent rainmaker with strong winds associated as well. The main event will move through in the morning hours bringing another inch of rain. It is still a way out but a storm to keep an eye on absolutely.

After the rain clears today we will see some sunshine but before you know it (Saturday) rain will be right back here. Multiple rain chances continue over the week ahead. pic.twitter.com/nqjaGNA75k — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 24, 2021

Later on next week there is continued indication of the active pattern extending but the models are not certain of amounts or timing of a potential storm Wednesday. Either way, it is something to keep an eye on!

Have a great Friday Central Coast and happy Christmas Eve!