Rain, cooler temperatures expected Sunday

Dan Miller
Dan Miller's photo of the Whale Rock Reservoir
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 20:12:21-04

Temperatures were on the milder side Saturday, with many areas staying below 70 degrees.

Click here for today's highs.

Temperatures will slide down even more Sunday, ahead of a low pressure system that will bring rain to the area.

The marine layer is expected to deepen Saturday night, with showers developing in northern San Luis Obispo County by Sunday morning.

The system will move slowly down the coast, bringing rain to most areas by Sunday night.

Rain chances shift to eastern sections and mountains before tapering off over San Gabriels Monday evening.

Most areas should see under a tenth of an inch of rain, except for mountains and coastal foothills which could see up to a quarter of an inch.

Snow levels are expected to lower to 5000-5500 ft.

A warming trend will follow this system, bringing hot conditions back to the Central Coast by Thursday.

Have a good weekend!

Streaming news 24/7