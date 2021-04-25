Rain, cooler temperatures expected Sunday

Temperatures were on the milder side Saturday, with many areas staying below 70 degrees.

Temperatures will slide down even more Sunday, ahead of a low pressure system that will bring rain to the area.

The marine layer is expected to deepen Saturday night, with showers developing in northern San Luis Obispo County by Sunday morning.

The system will move slowly down the coast, bringing rain to most areas by Sunday night.

Rain chances shift to eastern sections and mountains before tapering off over San Gabriels Monday evening.

Most areas should see under a tenth of an inch of rain, except for mountains and coastal foothills which could see up to a quarter of an inch.

Snow levels are expected to lower to 5000-5500 ft.

Would anyone like some rain? We do expect a storm system to push thru southwest CA on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.10-0.50", with highest totals likely to occur from LA County southward. Stay tuned! #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/ivy2OOHLbp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 22, 2021

A warming trend will follow this system, bringing hot conditions back to the Central Coast by Thursday.

