Rain departs, cloudy skies on the horizon

Good news is on the horizon! We can finally say goodbye to the rain for the rest of the week, leaving behind small yet noticeable accumulations in interior valleys such as Cuyama:

Now, let's shift our focus to the waves. A high surf advisory is in effect for our western beaches until 4 p.m. Friday. Be prepared for impressive breaking waves ranging from 8 to 12 feet, accompanied by perilous rip currents. Morning high tides may result in minor coastal flooding. For participants in the SLO CAL Open, prioritize safety.

Anticipate slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow for major cities in both counties, with some reaching the mid-60s.

Thursday will also bring a moderate breeze of around 15 mph in the afternoon and night to the Inland Central Coast of San Luis Obispo County. Fortunately, no wind advisories are in effect, so no major impacts are expected.

Looking ahead, the week shows a rain-free forecast, as mentioned earlier. However, clear skies might take a little longer to grace us – expect mostly cloudy conditions until Monday, when the sun could make a more prominent appearance.

