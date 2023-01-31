Rain departs leaving behind some cold overnight lows

An inside slider system brought a cold rain with low snow levels to California Sunday into Monday.

Now that system is moving on but leaving behind some cold air. Lows tonight will be near freezing for parts of the SLO County north coast, Edna Valley, Santa Maria Valley, and the Lompoc valley. There is a frost advisory for those areas. Temperatures will be even colder in the interior valleys but since freezing lows are common, there is no advisory for that area.

All that being said, there will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and temps will climb quickly for most into the 60s for highs, with some exceptions for the interior valleys and north coast where some 50s will be as warm as we get.

Lows moderate a bit over the course of the week, and so do the highs. There is some mid-60s potential for the Santa Barbara County Southcoast. Elsewhere I think lower 60s are more likely most of the week.

There are a couple of systems headed toward the Central Coast in the 7-day forecast: one Friday and another Sunday. Both look pretty weak. The Friday system might produce a few showers in SLO county but that system also looks to fall apart on arrival. The Sunday system is very similar but modeling keeps it together slightly longer. It is a real debate IF a person should stick a rain icon on the extended forecast page for such light potential.