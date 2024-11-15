Rain expected throughout the day in some Central Coast communities

Happy Friday Central Coast!

As we wrap up our week, we welcome some rain today. Most places along the Central Coast will get at least a light sprinkle, but lets take a closer look.

By 9 A.M. Paso Robles, Shandon, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Ynez will have a light sprinkle. Lompoc and Cuyama can expect a little more rain by 9 A.M.

As the morning continues, there will be a few more sprinkles, but by this evening and into tomorrow most areas can expect to be rain free.

Today temperatures will be colder than yesterday, so make sure you are packing an extra layer in addition to an umbrella.

There are a few watches and warnings to be aware of.

There is a high Surf Advisory in affect until noon tomorrow that spans the whole coastline. This means waves are expected to build anywhere from 8 to 19 feet. There is also a high risk for dangerous rip currents, so make sure you are staying out of the water. Rip currents can pull surfers and swimmers out to see, and the large waves can cause injury.

There is a wind advisory in affect until 3am tomorrow morning. We are expecting North Western winds anywhere from 15-30 mph along our South Coast in Santa Barbara County.

There is a Small Craft Advisory that will stay in affect through tomorrow morning at 9 am. This means there will be hazardous wind and sea conditions, that can be hazardous to smaller boats.

Finally there is a Gale warning in affect through 9pm this evening. There is expected to be strong North Western wind gusts, that will create dangerous sea conditions. This can damage or capsize small and large vessels.

Now let's get into our area forecasts for the day!

In Santa Barbara the high will be 62 degrees with some patchy clouds.

For Lompoc, expect rain with a high of 58 degrees.

Santa Maria is also looking at some rain with a high of 57 degrees.

In Pismo Beach there will be mostly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees.

The high in San Luis Obispo is 59 degrees, with mostly cloudy conditions.

If you are in Santa Ynez, expect rain with a high of 57 degrees.

Paso Robles will have patchy clouds with a high f 57 degrees.

Cuyama is expecting rain and a high of 51 degrees.