Rain expected to begin overnight into Saturday, Warm up arrives next week

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Precipitation is forecast for Saturday before the warming trend arrives next week.

We’re expecting to see drizzle on the Central Coast this weekend due to a cold upper low that will move into the area later tonight and Saturday.

As the upper low approaches tonight, the cold front will pivot and take on a northwest-to-southeast orientation.

This will result in the rain arriving at a similar time, roughly between 4 and 7 am, from San Luis Obispo County down through Ventura County.

Rain totals will be up to around .80" in the foothills and mountains and between a quarter and half inch in other areas.

Most of the morning rain is expected to be on the lighter side, generally a tenth of an inch per hour or less.

However, as the upper low moves inland and colder air moves into the region Saturday afternoon, the steady light rain in the morning will change to a showery pattern as the air mass destabilizes.

While some areas may receive minimal additional rain in the afternoon, the instability will create stronger uplift and a possibility of some heavier showers and possibly even thunderstorms.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 11 p.m., Saturday. April 26, 2025.

Rain is expected to taper off by Saturday evening, with dry weather Sunday into early next week.