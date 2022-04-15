Watch
Rain is knocking on the Central Coasts door ahead of the holiday weekend

Posted at 5:52 AM, Apr 15, 2022
Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it to the end of a very windy and chilly week. The good news is the pattern is changing and we will see some light rain by Saturday Morning.

Temperatures today will be on the mild side with highs near normal for this time of year.
Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!

