Rain is knocking on the Central Coasts door ahead of the holiday weekend

Happy Friday Central Coast! We made it to the end of a very windy and chilly week. The good news is the pattern is changing and we will see some light rain by Saturday Morning.

We made it to Friday!!! This morning some dense fog has moved in that could limit commute visibilities. This afternoon our attention will turn to the Saturday rain chance for SLO County. The in to KSBY6 from 5-7am for the latest! pic.twitter.com/pAjCxIiT5S — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 15, 2022

Temperatures today will be on the mild side with highs near normal for this time of year.

Have a great day and weekend Central Coast!