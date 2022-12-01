Rain is likely Thursday and the timing for the second part of the storm has sped up

The headlines in the weather today are essentially: Thursday rain still coming, and rain is now likely Saturday into Sunday (rather than a Friday and Saturday break). Friday does look to be a gap between systems. I think the timing change is important with a number of holiday events planned for the weekend the Saturday rain could be very impactful for those events and people who plan to attend.

Already over the course of Wednesday, we witnessed an increase in clouds in the region. While a drop or two of rain is possible anytime now, rain is more likely along a frontal boundary which arrives Thursday morning. The front looks to drag its way across the area from northwest to southeast over the entire daytime hours Thursday. I think this initial rain will taper Thursday night and Friday looks dry. Rain with the first system alone looks to be lighter inland to as much as 1" near the coast.

This next part is where the forecast has made a significant turn: the second part of this 1-2 punch has sped up. Not only has it sped up but the meteorological set-up is more clear (more model agreement as well). Rain looks to resume by Saturday afternoon (models only disagree a little on timing now by a few hours here and there). The second rain event looks to be associated with another low dropping in from the PacNW and arriving at the same time another low comes up from the PacSW. The systems essentially merge. The impact of this is not only the earlier arrival but also the potential for another significant rain event. Models disagree on what the "hot spot" for this second phase of rain will be but most suggest another .5-2" could be possible for the area.

Cumulative rainfall could be impressive. The 18z is very bullish .5-4"! Even if it were only a fraction of that, it is very significant. This assumes the hot spot for accumulation Saturday into Sunday is on the west-facing Central Coast, that hot spot could be further south. However, anytime you see this kind of potential you have to consider what it would be like IF that happened. Flooding could be an issue.

Thus far there are no advisories. I do think wind advisories are possible Thursday. If we get some saturation Thursday, then I think we'll have to watch rain rates Saturday. Again, I think the key message today is that timing changes could be significant for Saturday's planned outdoor events.