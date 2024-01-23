Rain kicks off the week, with a warm-up on the way!

This week, we're starting off with some scattered showers which will continue into the evening. There is a possible chance of a thunderstorm tonight as well. High surf is likely from tonight through Wednesday for west-facing beaches.

Then, Tuesday, we see some dry weather along the Central Coast but still cool temps. Along southern Santa Barbara county, we expect to see some heavy wind gusts approaching advisory levels.

Wednesday there will be another chance of showers along the Northern region of the Central Coast, with temps expected to be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Good news though - Thursday through early next week we expect things to warm up a bit.