Rain later Saturday looks likely

A cold front died just north of the SLO County Central Coast today. Some associated clouds did arrive but temperatures did rather well in the 60s.

Saturday, or at least most of it, looks like a decent day with plenty of highs in the 60s again (even mid to upper 60s for some).

Clouds will increase in the early afternoon but by late afternoon into the evening those clouds will be getting thicker and in the evening thru the overnight showers are likely as a trough slides thru the area.

Rain looks generally light in terms of rain rate but some moderate showers are possible. The trough passage looks most likely from 8p thru 3a and the most organized rainfall should take place during that time.

However, the cold upper-level trough of the system does linger over the region Sunday. More isolated to scattered rain is likely. When you add it all up, up to .50" looks like a good forecast. Earlier this week models liked even a touch more than that, but more recently have backed off. I do think it is possible some higher elevations of the mountains of the northern coast of SLO County could see up to an inch of rain.

In addition to the showers, there will be some wind. SW Winds pick up Saturday, and by Saturday night those SW winds could be gusting at 20-40mph. As of now, there is no wind advisory.

This will be a more significant storm north of our area. The Grapevine could see some light snow accumulation. For forecasts outside of the Central Coast please use the KSBY Microclimate Weather App, it works everywhere and you'll get all local watches, forecasts, and advisories no matter where you are.

Activity will wane Sunday PM, and by Monday the winds will turn offshore. Initially, temps will be cold but by Wednesday upper 60s are possible and 70s look more likely later next week.