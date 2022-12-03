Rain looks to pick up a bit later Saturday and wind down early Sunday

The Central Coast has seen a good dousing of rain since Thursday with a general range of .5-2+”, some high elevations have even more than that.

We should see light amount to as much as 1.5” additional rain into early Sunday. Most will not see the high side of that range. Here is an extensive discussion of what has happened and what is in the forecast from a Facebook live I hosted earlier today:

There is a bit of a gap in activity, not a perfect gap as light on and off showers are possible anytime but modeling is indicating an increase in coverage later Saturday PM into early Sunday as a cold from moves from the NW to DE thru the Central Coast. Winds will pick up as the front pushes across the area later today.

Sunday some showers early are likely before variable clouds take over, but temps stay on the cool side with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday also looks to be dry but Tuesday the upper low and trough moves thru the area for some additional light showers, but the rest of the week looks dry and generally cool.