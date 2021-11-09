Rain moves through the Central Coast Tuesday morning

Most of the central coast woke up Tuesday morning to a bit of a soggy commute with rain falling overnight into the early morning hours.

All this rain was the product of a strong cold front that plunged onto the west coast bringing heavy rain to northern California. Unfortunately here on the central coast, we were too far south to receive more rain but the tail end of the cold front still brought some measurable rain across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Good Morning Central Coast! Overnight a few rounds of light rain have made their way to our area and as of 4:00 a.m., more is here now and may make your morning commute slightly damp. All the latest on this system is coming up on KSBY News Daybreak starting at 5:00 am. pic.twitter.com/vHL6LA5H6u — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 9, 2021

The main portion of the system rolled through overnight into early Tuesday morning but continued small areas of drizzle through the morning. As soon as rain totals become available we will have them on KSBY.com.

The rain and cold front also helped to cool down daytime highs with added cloud cover. Highs today will only reach the mid-60s across the central coast.

Our early morning rain will not only help our drought conditions but will also keep our temperatures low throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/lrYv6946Ss — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 9, 2021

By Tuesday afternoon the front will have moved east making way for more marine influence Wednesday.

Thursday and the end of the week will be dominated by high pressure that will raise temperatures dramatically and bring abundant sunshine.

Once the cold front that brought cooler temperatures and rain to the central coast clears the region by midday Tuesday marine influence will be felt for about a day before a massive high-pressure system will make its way to the coast. Much warmer temperatures are expected. pic.twitter.com/i05uDYipeb — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 9, 2021

High temperatures will reach the 80s for the weekend with wonderful sunshine lasting into next week.

Even though today started off a bit soggy with rain as it moved through the central coast. By this afternoon the front will have cleared and our big heat-up will begin! High pressure will build in bringing sunshine and much warmer temperatures. pic.twitter.com/wgS4lmckQt — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 9, 2021

Have a fantastic Tuesday Central Coast!