Rain moves through the Central Coast Tuesday morning

Tricia Butcher took this photo in Paso Robles and submitted it to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Fall colors along the central coast
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 09, 2021
Most of the central coast woke up Tuesday morning to a bit of a soggy commute with rain falling overnight into the early morning hours.
All this rain was the product of a strong cold front that plunged onto the west coast bringing heavy rain to northern California. Unfortunately here on the central coast, we were too far south to receive more rain but the tail end of the cold front still brought some measurable rain across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The main portion of the system rolled through overnight into early Tuesday morning but continued small areas of drizzle through the morning. As soon as rain totals become available we will have them on KSBY.com.
The rain and cold front also helped to cool down daytime highs with added cloud cover. Highs today will only reach the mid-60s across the central coast.

By Tuesday afternoon the front will have moved east making way for more marine influence Wednesday.
Thursday and the end of the week will be dominated by high pressure that will raise temperatures dramatically and bring abundant sunshine.

High temperatures will reach the 80s for the weekend with wonderful sunshine lasting into next week.

Have a fantastic Tuesday Central Coast!

