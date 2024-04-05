Rain on the way, but leaves just in time for the weekend!

A cold system is moving across the region, bringing some rain to the Central Coast. We expect to see anywhere from 0.25” to 0.5” of rainfall in most areas.

Friday, temps in most regions are averaging around the 50s. By Friday night, the rain should wrap up and the Winter Weather Advisory that’s in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will lift at 11 p.m. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Santa Barbara County, which will expire at 11 p.m. Friday.

Then, Saturday we expect to see clear conditions with highs around 60 degrees and lows around the 40s. There is a High Surf Advisory in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, as wave heights could range from 12-16 ft along the central coast.

Sunday, things should warm up a few degrees with highs in the low-to-mid-60s and lows averaging around 40 degrees.