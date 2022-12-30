Rain ramps up on New Year's Eve with a stronger storm likely next week

Showers, mist, and drizzle are either lingering or returning for many this Friday. This will continue overnight and activity will pick up significantly during the daylight hours on Saturday as a cold front pushes thru the Central Coast.

Along that front rain rates will be higher. While .50-1.5" of rain is likely, with locally higher amounts much of that looks to fall within a few hours along the frontal boundary. The Weather Prediction Center is listing much of coastal California with a 10-20% chance of getting excessive rainfall, in other words, rain amounts that can cause some localized issues.

There is no flood watch for the Central Coast but Monterey County and much of the San Joaquin Valley have issued such advisories.

There is a high surf advisory for the west-facing Central Coast later Saturday thru Monday.

There is a high wind warning for higher elevations Saturday, and a wind advisory elsewhere.

This New Year's Eve storm is just one in a series of systems on the way into the first part of 2023.

Another rain is possible Monday and a storm later in the first week of 2023 is garnering a lot of attention. A number of computer models this morning were showing cumulative rainfall potential thru next week of 1-5".

A lot of this rainfall potential is tied to ample moisture supply from an atmospheric river in the Pacific. Not only does that fast-moving river of air transport moisture to the area but also low-pressure systems. A string of them is lined up. Timing all of them is tricky but suffice it to say it looks like a wet period to end 2022 and start 2023. This is badly needed rainfall, as long as it doesn't come too quickly.