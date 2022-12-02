Rain resumes Friday night and looks to linger into early Sunday and we could see “inches” more in some areas

A well-forecasted 1-2 punch of storm systems began on the Central Coast yesterday and the #2 punch arrives later Friday evening and lingers into early Sunday.

The first storm deposited as much as 3” across the area but the average was lower than that. A lot of locations getting .5-1.5”, that’s a really good start and badly needed in the drought.

The potential issue is that some saturation of the ground has taken place and if we see another 1-3+ inches some flooding could be something we face Saturday.

Rain looks to return as early as this evening for parts of SLO county, and for some in Santa Barbara County the drizzle never really ended.

There are three parts to this next wet phase. There is a storm system and a trough dropping in from the Pac NW. There is a low-pressure system to the SW.

Those two look to merge Saturday. Additionally, there is a SW stream of moisture. This is a low-end AR (Atmospheric River) which is a stream of moisture supply that stretches out hundreds of miles into the Pacific.

This is in essence a garden hose of moisture for storm to work with.

Once the rain begins Friday evening it looks to peak Saturday and lingers into the early morning hours Sunday.

Some strong SW winds will be associated with the frontal passage on Saturday.

Rain ends Sunday, especially by afternoon. Then the forecast gets dry for next week but daytime highs will stay cool.