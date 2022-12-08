Rain returns for the weekend and it looks to have significant potential

12:25am update: significant patches of dense fog have developed around the Central Coast be careful on the roads overnight and early on Thursday.

There will not be much of a break before our next rain system. Two cold fronts will push thru the Central Coast in the forecast. The first arrives Friday morning, it could produce a few showers but the rain opportunity for rain is Saturday thru Monday.

The rain potential looks significant. The forecast range right now is .50-2.5" most folks will be in the middle, not at the edges of the range.

December has been a good month of rain thus far with most areas in a surplus of over an inch compared to average.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side throughout the period.

Thursday is still prior to any of this activity but still, a day where daytime highs will struggle in the 50s and low 60s for most. And rain or shine the extended forecast also has temps on the cool side.