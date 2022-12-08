Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain returns for the weekend and it looks to have significant potential

Posted at 11:30 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 03:30:05-05

12:25am update: significant patches of dense fog have developed around the Central Coast be careful on the roads overnight and early on Thursday.

There will not be much of a break before our next rain system. Two cold fronts will push thru the Central Coast in the forecast. The first arrives Friday morning, it could produce a few showers but the rain opportunity for rain is Saturday thru Monday.

The rain potential looks significant. The forecast range right now is .50-2.5" most folks will be in the middle, not at the edges of the range.

December has been a good month of rain thus far with most areas in a surplus of over an inch compared to average.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side throughout the period.

Thursday is still prior to any of this activity but still, a day where daytime highs will struggle in the 50s and low 60s for most. And rain or shine the extended forecast also has temps on the cool side.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png