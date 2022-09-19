Rain soaks the Central Coast to kick off the week

Good Morning Central Coast!

Most of the region is waking up to widespread rain this morning, that will likely continue through the day Monday.

As expected models are showing SB county accumulation at about .10" or less. The farther south east, the less rain will fall. The majority of the rain will fall where the front is continuing to sit and in the mountains nearby. Some of the region has already seen upwards of an inch of rain. Because of the continued rain and rainfall rates up to 0.5" per hour an Areal Food Advisory has been issued for large portions of the Central Coast through 8:15am Monday morning.

Flooding is possible for urban and small streams in poor drainage spots.

As of 5AM here are some of the rain accumulations so far. For more locations check out this link!

The rain will continue through the daytime hours today with upwards of an inch more rain possible. As for temperatures, expect cooler daytime highs and clouds to dominate through Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday before a ridge of high pressure takes back over and we return to more seasonable norms.

Highs or the interiors could see the 90's as soon as Friday and the Coastal Valleys will be back in the lower 80's to end out the week.

Have a great morning Central Coast.