Rain still on track for Thursday with more rain Sunday

Now thru Wednesday is the calm before the storm, well before a few storms.

Wednesday looks pretty quiet compared to conditions expected to develop Thursday morning. It'll be on the cool side with a start in the 30s inland and 40s elsewhere but highs look to cap in the 50s and low 60s. High clouds will increase.

Wednesday night the system will be heading in our direction with an arrival Thursday morning. It could rain prior to 8 am but after 8a thru the evening looks to be the most likely time for a strong cold front to push across the Central Coast. It'll be windy out of the south at 15-25mph with winds getting stronger in the evening. Rain, heavy at times, is likely much of the daylight hours Thursday with rain continuing into the evening.

Friday and Saturday are likely dry but on the cool side with another low-pressure center on the way for more showers on Sunday.

The bulk of the rain accumulation is likely Thursday with additional rain Sunday. Cumulatively between both systems .5-2" of rain is our current forecast. Models continue to waver a little but best to prepare for both ends of the forecast range. Lighter amounts inland with higher totals on south faces and in higher elevations.

Right now there are no advisories but considering rain rate potential and wind potential, everyone should continue to monitor the forecast for advisories.

The beginning of next week looks dry but temps likely remain in the 50s and low 60s.