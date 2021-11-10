Rain system departs leaving behind a windy and warmer forecast

The rain system performed as expected with the highest rainfall totals along the SLO county north coast with some places exceeding .50" but generally the system dropped less than that and more rain north than south. The rains are certainly needed but the lower amounts illustrate that more systems will be needed to make significant impacts to the drought scenario and to make differences at area reservoirs.

Here is a rundown of the rainfall thru mid-day (only minor additional accumulations have taken place since noon from drizzle and light showers):

SBA CO CENTRAL COAST

GUADALUPE CITY 0.26

CASMALIA 0.20

SUDDEN PEAK 0.16

PURISMA HILLS 0.12

BUELLTON 0.12

SANTA MARIA (KSMX) 0.11

CELITE 0.10

LOS ALAMOS 0.10

LOMPOC 0.09

LAS CRUCES 0.09

RANCHO SAN JULIAN 0.08

VANDENBERG (KVBG) 0.07

POINT CONCEPCTION 0.06

SBA CO MOUNTAINS

MANZANITA MOUNTAIN 0.29

FIGUEROA MOUNTAIN 0.18

TECOLOTE CANYON 0.16

TWITCHELL DAM 0.12

EAST CAMINO CIELO 0.05

SAN MARCOS PASS 0.05

KTYD TOWER 0.04

REFUGIO PASS 0.04

EL DESEO 0.04

DOULTON TUNNEL 0.01

UPPER ROMERO 0.01

SBA CO SANTA YNEZ VALLEY

SISQUOC 0.13

SOLVANG 0.11

CACHUMA DAM 0.10

LOS OLIVOS 0.07

SANTA YNEZ (KIZA) 0.03

GIBRALTAR DAM 0.03

LOS PRIETOS 0.02

SBA CO CUYAMA VLY

CUYAMA VALLEY RAWS 0.05

NEW CUYAMA 0.01

SBA CO SOUTH COAST

HOLLISTER 0.09

REFUGIO HILLS RAWS 0.07

GAVIOTA RAWS 0.06

GAVIOTA COAST 0.06

MARIA YGNACIO RIDGE 0.04

GLEN ANNIE RES 0.03

EL CAPITAN BEACH 0.03

DOS PUEBLOS 0.03

SAN ROQUE 0.02

SB BOTANIC GARDEN 0.02

COLD SPRINGS DB 0.02

SANTA BARBARA(KSBA) 0.02

MONTECITO HILLS 0.02

GOLETA CNTY YRD. 0.01

SLO CO CENTRAL COAST

ROCKY BUTTE 0.75

ATASCADERO W FTHLS 0.43

PISMO BEACH 0.41

SLO - CAL POLY 0.38

CAMBRIA 0.36

ARROYO GRANDE 0.32

LAKE LOPEZ REC AREA 0.26

LAKE LOPEZ 0.25

LOS OSOS 0.24

SAN LUIS OBISPO SCG 0.24

OCEANO 0.24

NIPOMO 0.20

DAVIS PEAK 0.19

SAN LUIS OBISPO(KSBP) 0.16

MORRO BAY 0.14

SLO CO INTR VLYS

SANTA MARGARITA W. 0.36

NACIMIENTO NR SAPAQUE 0.28

LA PANZA 0.17

LAS TABLAS 0.16

SANTA MARGARITA E 0.16

SALINAS DAM 0.12

ATASCADERO 0.04

PASO ROBLES (KPRB) 0.01

SLO CO MOUNTAINS

BLACK MOUNTAIN 0.20

BRANCH MOUNTAIN 0.17

SHELL PEAK 0.16

BALD MOUNTAIN 0.12

CARRIZO PLAIN 0.02

So what is next? Wind. Offshore wind which will drive up temperatures over the next several days. A wind advisory is already in place for the Santa Barbara County passes and canyons and adjacent Southcoast.

Tonight into Wednesday there will be some areas of low clouds and fog in the wind-sheltered valleys locations, otherwise, Wednesday will see a lot of clearing after the morning hours and warmer temperatures.

As the week continues the temperatures continue to rise into the weekend with some coastal valleys getting into the mid-80s. Temps will sag a bit into early next week.

No other significant systems are in sight for the next few weeks, and that's been the issue so far with the rain season. We have seen a few systems but no regular pattern of beneficial rains.

