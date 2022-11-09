Rain system is winding down but still has a bit more to deliver before it moves out

As expected the area got hit with a second round of locally intense rainfall this morning with some lingering scattered activity still happening in the afternoon. Ultimately the forecast did pretty well on timing and totals. We'd been predicting .5-2+" for most with a few areas potentially seeing 3" and that is largely what we got.

We are not entirely done with activity with the storm, the trough is still moving thru the area. There is still unstable air aloft with energy moving thru the trough. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible but activity will be diminishing into Wednesday. I think we could perhaps see an isolated shower or two Wednesday but generally, we should be partly cloudy.

Temperatures will struggle to recover with a fall-like pattern in the region, though no additional rain is expected into next week.

There are two remaining advisories: a high surf advisory into tomorrow for 8-12 foot waves with max sets to 14ft. There is also a wind advisory for the Southcoast until 6pm. All other advisories active earlier have been dropped.