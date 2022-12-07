Rain takes a brief break before several more systems push through the region

Good Morning Central Coast! It has been a soggy start to December and we are already seeing the positive benefits of all this rain as our hills are greening up and we are eating away at our rainfall deficits across the region. Even with that being said we can still use more rain, and there is more on the way!

Before diving into those rain chances the morning commute will feature patchy dense fog and cold temperatures across the region. Take caution on roadways, where the fog has taken hold (most of the region) visibilities are low.

Temperatures will be on the cool side with most locations in the 50s and a few low 60s popping up here and there.

Chilly temperatures will continue into next week as cold air sticks around.

Today most spots will dry out but the chance for a stray shower can't be ruled out as our atmosphere is primed to bring rain.

Thursday evening into Friday morning some scattered showers will push into the region and bring the chance for more rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch in some spots, most locations will see closer to a hundredth (or two). This will be an appetizer for the much larger and more impactful storm for the weekend.

Saturday a cold front will drop into the area first bringing heavy rain then many more scattered showers will follow the front and last through Sunday.

Early next week we will dry out a bit more.

Have a great day Central Coast!