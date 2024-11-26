Rain tapers off for improved holiday travel conditions

On-and-off showers continued today for the Central Coast but that activity is expected to wane this evening.

Rainfall:

The Central Coast picked up aanother 0.25–0.5 inches of rain today, with higher totals near the Santa Lucia Mountains. Rain rates have been low minimizing the risk of flooding, though localized ponding on roads remains possible.

The subtropical origin of this system has kept snow levels above 8,000 feet, so snow impacts are not a concern.

Winds:

Gusty southwest winds will occur along the higher terrain of Santa Barbara County, with localized gusts reaching 25–35 mph, particularly in the evening.

Tonight:

Showers will gradually diminish overnight, with lingering light rain mainly along the Central Coast. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures cool in the mid-40s to low-50s.

Wednesday:

A few light showers are possible in the morning, but the region will dry out. Skies will clear in the afternoon, allowing for a bit of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

Highs:

Coastal areas: Low to mid-60s.

Interior valleys: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday):

A high-pressure system will take over, bringing dry, sunny weather with gradually warming temperatures.

Highs:

Coastal areas: Upper 60s.

Valleys: Low 70s.

Winds:

Light to moderate offshore flow will develop, with localized gusts of 20–30 mph possible in wind-prone areas.

Long Term (Friday - Monday):

The extended outlook points to a continued warming and drying trend. Offshore flow will persist at times, keeping skies mostly clear.

Temperatures:

Highs will steadily climb into the low to mid-70s by the weekend, with pleasant conditions across the coasts and valleys.

Precipitation:

Current models favor dry conditions through early next week, though earlier projections hinted at a weak low-pressure system that could bring rain. At this time, rain is unlikely.

