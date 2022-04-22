Rain tapers off Friday before a big warm up

Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

Rain has been moving through the region in the overnight hours and will continue into the morning Friday.

We are almost to the weekend but rain chances are not done yet. A few more scattered showers are possible today before a big warm up moves in. I'll have full details this morning on KSBY News Daybreak from 5-7am. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/GNmRtvBUrR — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) April 22, 2022

Rain continued last night and will even more this morning as the last of the system moves through.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for all of the Central Coast's beaches lasting into Saturday night. Waves cresting 5-10 ft are expected alongside a rip current risk.

After this storm system models are not showing anything else through the mid range forecast (16 days). Above normal temperatures are expected through the extended forecast as well.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead Central Coast!