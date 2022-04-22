Watch
Rain tapers off Friday before a big warm up

Coastal rain
Diane Bonifacio posted this photo to facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 09:44:25-04

Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!
Rain has been moving through the region in the overnight hours and will continue into the morning Friday.

Rain continued last night and will even more this morning as the last of the system moves through.
There is a high surf advisory in effect for all of the Central Coast's beaches lasting into Saturday night. Waves cresting 5-10 ft are expected alongside a rip current risk.
After this storm system models are not showing anything else through the mid range forecast (16 days). Above normal temperatures are expected through the extended forecast as well.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead Central Coast!

