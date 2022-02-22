Rain, thunder, gusts and even snow possible Tuesday on the Central Coast

Happy Tuesday Central Coast!

The storm system that we have been talking about for the past week is finally here. We will see drastic changes in our conditions today as a cold front plunges into our region.

For a current look at our radar visit this link.

Tuesday morning rain began light on our western coasts but will become a bit better developed with scattered showers by mid day. The challenge mixes in when the cold front this is all associated with begins to dip south slightly and cause the snow level to drop. Within most Central Coast storms that level is around 4000 ft in elevation. As the day today goes on our snow level will drop down to 1500-2000ft. This could cause some snow to accumulate on the high elevations around the Central Coast.

1-3" of snow may accumulate on some of the highest peaks in Santa Barbara county and some ice may accumulate on interior roadways as well.

Take extra caution on high elevation roads and while on these highways



HWY166 in Cuyama Valley

HWY 154 in Santa Barbara County

101 in Northern San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo county Highways 41, 46, and 58

We have several other alerts in effect right now.

The wind advisory in effect for our southcoast is for NW-N winds that will be sustained 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35mph. Even if you are not part of the advisory area most of the central coast will see gusty conditions just under advisory criteria.

We are also in the marginal category for thunderstorms today. This is a 1/5 on the Storm Prediction Center scale. That indicated that we have all the 'ingredients' that we need to create some thunderstorms in our region as these scattered storms roll through.

As far as temperatures go, highs will only be in the 50s in the mid day hours before cooling down below freezing by the morning hours Wednesday.

Temperatures today will be only in the low 50s for many locations. These temperatures will be reached mostly by noon today as the cold front will drop our temperatures quickly this afternoon when more thunderstorms and icing is possible. pic.twitter.com/Mq8z5HzLUd — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 22, 2022

By Wednesday morning precipitation chances will dwindle but temperatures will be very cold as people get on the roads. Thankfully it looks to be mainly dry. That being said some slick spots are likely for the morning commute.

For the rest of the week we will see warming consistently alongside lots of sunshine. We will be back to the upper 60s and even some 70s by the end of the weekend.

Today will be our biggest "weather day" of the forecast. We have the chance for rain, snow, thunder and gusts today. The precipitation will come to an end Wednesday morning and leave very cold conditions Wednesday Morning. From then on out warming will continue through the week. pic.twitter.com/WMdiW4Xfgi — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 22, 2022

On an active weather day like this be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. One way is using the KSBY Microclimate Weather App. More information on the app can be found here.

Have a great Tuesday Central Coast. Stay safe!