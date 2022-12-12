Watch Now
Rain totals from the weekend and the season on the Central Coast

Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12

December has brought many inches of rain to the central coast and helped the region significantly with the ongoing drought. Here is a look at some of the totals from the last few days as well as so far this season. For context the water year begins on October 1st.

For an interactive map of this data click this link.

SLO County Locations

LocationRainfall 12/9 to 12/12Season to date rainfall
Rocky Butte8.63"19.97"
Cambria1.64"7.64"
Paso Robles 2.64"6.16"
Templeton3.79"7.84"
Morro Bay 3.50"5.78"
San Luis Obispo3.95"9.83"
Arroyo Grande1.78"5.32"
Nipomo2.02"6.71"
Shandon1.26"3.57"

Santa Barbara County Locations

LocationRainfall 12/9 to 12/12Season to date rainfall
Santa Maria1.00"2.93"
New Cuyama0.48"1.72"
Lompoc1.89"4.49"
Vangengerg1.15"3.57"
Los Alamos1.72"4.94"
Alisal Reservoir5.15"10.57"
San Marcos Pass7.34"15.65"
Santa Barbara1.83"5.44"
Montecito3.33"7.45"
