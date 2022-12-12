Rain totals from the weekend and the season on the Central Coast

December has brought many inches of rain to the central coast and helped the region significantly with the ongoing drought. Here is a look at some of the totals from the last few days as well as so far this season. For context the water year begins on October 1st.

For an interactive map of this data click this link.

SLO County Locations



Location Rainfall 12/9 to 12/12 Season to date rainfall Rocky Butte 8.63" 19.97" Cambria 1.64" 7.64" Paso Robles 2.64" 6.16" Templeton 3.79" 7.84" Morro Bay 3.50" 5.78" San Luis Obispo 3.95" 9.83" Arroyo Grande 1.78" 5.32" Nipomo 2.02" 6.71" Shandon 1.26" 3.57"

Santa Barbara County Locations

