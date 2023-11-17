Rain, wind, and some thunderstorms are likely into Saturday.

The forecast is on track. Rain is beginning on the Central Coast and the hours to come should see the development of more showers and scattered thunderstorms.

The timing of the greatest activity will be after sunset tonight into early Saturday with rain ending Saturday afternoon.

The stronger south winds are back. There is a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County high country for S winds of 20-30 with gust potential to 40 and 50mph. Breezy conditions are expected elsewhere, just not at advisory strength. After the storm departs, there are strong winds expected and a high wind watch follows the wind advisory in the same area.

Our forecast is .50-1.5” of rain, and Vivian and I are sticking with it but note that we expect a few places to be above and under that range.

While we’ll get some wind the surf looks to stay under 10ft, so no advisory has been issued.

There are currently no other advisories other than the wind advisories.

However thunderstorms are possible and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has identified the Central Coast as having thunderstorm potential for the rest of Friday and also on Saturday.

There is a positively tilted trough and a huge area of low pressure off the coast. This low is reluctant to move east until today.

The system moves out later Saturday then temps warm back into the 70s, even mid-70s. The holiday week next week looks benign in terms of weather, cooling just a bit around Thanksgiving.