Rainfall is likely thru Monday but the only storm advisories are related to wind and waves

Rain already returned to the Central Coast Friday morning as expected. This first brush with rain dropped a quick quarter inch along the north coast in SLO county and around San Luis Obispo city itself. Rocky Butte got about .75". Most of the rest of the Central Coast only picked up a few hundredths to about a tenth of an inch.

But more rain is expected with this first system on Saturday. This will be more robust rain with a slight chance for thunderstorms. There will also be some stronger SW winds with gusts to 40mph in some areas, especially inland where a wind advisory is posted. Winds will shift back to the NW later Saturday.

When the first part of the storm is done 1-3" is possible in the sensitive SB County mountain areas.

In SLO county the SLO County north coast could see 2-5" in the hills/mountains but generally, the coastal valleys in SLO county should see 1-2" with the deep interior getting less rain. The Santa Barbara County valleys should see less than 1" generally.

We will get another brief break after this activity winds down later Saturday PM until Sunday PM when rain resumes and lingers thru Monday, and possibly picking up a few more showers Tuesday. This last system will drop less than the Friday thru Saturday system. Light amounts to about 1" is likely, with most staying under 1". Again winds will pick up late Sunday night out of the SE shifting to the NW later on Monday, with more gust potential near 40.

The winds will potentially be the largest factor with utility interruption a potential issue as rains have weakened some trees or made root systems unreliable in the saturated ground.

Winds will also drive large waves. Some sets up to 20 feet are possible along the Central Coast and the Southcoast will have some potential up to 12ft. There are also advisories for surf.

After this system kicks out Tuesday, maybe a drop or two Thursday from a fast-moving front but otherwise it looks like some ridging is possible for the second part of the month for much less rain activity.

