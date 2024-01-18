Rainfall later Friday into Monday looks impactful

The Central Coast picked up some showers early this morning before the system moved on. As expected, the rainfall totals were low from dry to a few hundredths of an inch.

We’ll get a short break until rain returns in the forecast Friday afternoon.

Thursday will have variable clouds, some in the morning then a surge of low clouds in the evening both at the coast and in the interior. Despite more clouds, the temps will still be mild featuring highs in the 60s.

Friday is a transition day. Early we’ll see clouds increasing and I don’t think much rain falls before afternoon. But afternoon into the evening showers increase.

On and off rainfall through Saturday with a second surge of more moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday through Monday.

Vivian and I are going to stick with our forecast of .5-3” of rain.

Winds will also be a factor, some wind advisories are possible. I could also see a potential surf advisory for Saturday with some 7-10ft breakers are likely.

After Monday, models don’t see much coming into early February.

