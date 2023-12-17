Rainy conditions are slowly making its way to the Central Coast

Hey, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. Hope you are all having a wonderful weekend. Here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect for the upcoming weekend and our transition into the new work week. We are expecting to see offshore flow continue through Sunday, with gusty northeast winds. We are expecting dry weather on Saturday, with above-normal daytime temperatures and cooler-than-normal nights in wind-sheltered areas. Lastly, a storm system may bring light rain on Sunday in San Luis Obispo County. Let’s dive in!

Today we had prescribed burns take place near Diablo Canyon, which created some smokey conditions in San Luis Obispo this afternoon. Our model shows that the smoke reached other areas along the north coast beaches.

Our latest model shows an upper-level low along the west coast that will be drawing moisture up from our southwest and bringing precipitation to the area as early as Sunday morning in San Luis Obispo County. This system will move to the northeast as it approaches the coast due to a ridge to our east.

Skies will be mostly clear throughout the Central Coast on Saturday. However, most areas remain much warmer than normal and temps are expected to be a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday's highs as the airmass warms and offshore flow continues.

As the upper low approaches the region on Sunday, there is a 20 percent chance of rain for the Central Coast, especially in SLO County. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy as mid and high clouds ride up the trough and over Southern California. High temps will likely be a bit cooler due to the increased cloud cover.

The storm system on Monday will bring rain not only on the Central Coast but elsewhere throughout the Golden State. Max temps on Monday will drop 5 to 10 degrees, clouds are expected to increase, and the offshore flow turns onshore.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.