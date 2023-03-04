Good afternoon Central Coast!

It's looking like a rainy weekend ahead with a chance of light rain and snow showers in higher elevations tonight through Sunday.

Most areas of the Central Coast will receive less than a quarter inch of rain in total. Areas above 3500 feet in elevation can expect up to two inches of snow. As a result of this rainy weather roads might be slick. There could potentially be wintery conditions on higher mountain roads including interstate 5 near Tejon Pass.

There is a high surf advisory in effect from 2am Sunday to 2am Monday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. There will be large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet with dangerous rip currents.

There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County showers are likely with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation tonight, but that rain chance increases to 70 percent on Sunday morning when showers are likely. On Sunday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. By Sunday evening the rain will stop but there will still be lingering clouds and chilly temperature with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening with a 50 percent chance of showers. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. On Sunday the weather will stay mostly the same with cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s and lows will hover around 40 degrees.

