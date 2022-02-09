Record breaking heat begins today, lasts through the week

The warming we have seen over the past week will continue to the point that we will make a run at some records over the next few days!

For the day Wednesday some interior valleys will start off on the cool side but overall the morning conditions will be clear and mild with only a few clouds here and there along the south coast.

As we move through the day warming will take over quickly. Some of the winds will taper off slightly but we are still in for 3°-6° more warming today as compared to Tuesday.

It is going to be another warm and wonderful day! Many communities will reach into the 80s with more sunshine and offshore winds. We could see some record highs near Paso Robles today! #CAWX pic.twitter.com/OsE6BOv0Wf — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 9, 2022

All of this heat has prompted something we don't see all that frequently in February, a heat advisory.

Portions of the LA basin will be under a Heat Advisory Wednesday afternoon tanks to the anomalously high temperatures for this time of the year. The National Weather Service is reminding everyone in Southern and Central California to stay hydrated and take caution when exerting themselves outside.

Warm conditions will continue to get close to record highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday only Paso Robles has a good shot at reaching or breaking their record of 83° set back in 2018.

Here is a look at where the records stand now.

Each day Today through Friday all bring the chance for record breaking high temperatures. Today only Paso Robles has a sold chance at breaking or meeting the current record of 83 degrees set back in 2018 most other communities will be close to breaking records Thursday and Friday pic.twitter.com/ingD9oROAv — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 9, 2022

Thursday will bring more offshore winds and 2°-4° more warming. This paired with lower record highs will make most communities likely to reach record highs on Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday morning the relentless offshore flow will weaken slightly making for a picture perfect weekend.

Todays sunshine will continue through this week, even with record breaking heat possible through Friday. We are in store for a picture perfect weekend ahead of a big cooldown for early next week. pic.twitter.com/SBUXBIhxnR — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 9, 2022

Monday morning will bring a big change. Our winds will flip 180° and become onshore. That will cool temperatures down to the 70s Monday and into the 60s for Tuesday.

Unfortunately there is still no real chance for rain in sight even through late February.

Have a good Wednesday!