Record breaking heat begins today, lasts through the week

Kathleen Curtis-Ames submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde
Sunset at Spyglass Park in Shell Beach
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:27:10-05

The warming we have seen over the past week will continue to the point that we will make a run at some records over the next few days!
For the day Wednesday some interior valleys will start off on the cool side but overall the morning conditions will be clear and mild with only a few clouds here and there along the south coast.
As we move through the day warming will take over quickly. Some of the winds will taper off slightly but we are still in for 3°-6° more warming today as compared to Tuesday.

All of this heat has prompted something we don't see all that frequently in February, a heat advisory.
Portions of the LA basin will be under a Heat Advisory Wednesday afternoon tanks to the anomalously high temperatures for this time of the year. The National Weather Service is reminding everyone in Southern and Central California to stay hydrated and take caution when exerting themselves outside.

Warm conditions will continue to get close to record highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday only Paso Robles has a good shot at reaching or breaking their record of 83° set back in 2018.
Here is a look at where the records stand now.

Thursday will bring more offshore winds and 2°-4° more warming. This paired with lower record highs will make most communities likely to reach record highs on Thursday and Friday.
By Saturday morning the relentless offshore flow will weaken slightly making for a picture perfect weekend.

Monday morning will bring a big change. Our winds will flip 180° and become onshore. That will cool temperatures down to the 70s Monday and into the 60s for Tuesday.
Unfortunately there is still no real chance for rain in sight even through late February.
Have a good Wednesday!

