Record-breaking heat expected on the Central Coast Friday and Saturday

Continued high pressure and offshore flow have continued to make way for wonderful conditions on the Central Coast even reaching up to the record-breaking territory in some spots.

Temperatures overall are between 10 and 15 degrees above the seasonal normals for this time of the year. This combined with abundant sunshine has given us the chance to make a run at some records.

We met the high-temperature record in Santa Barbara on Thursday and have a chance for breaking the record there today as well. San Luis Obispo also has a chance to break the record Friday as well as Saturday. pic.twitter.com/WIKpMqak0w — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 12, 2021

Santa Barbara met the daytime high-temperature record for Thursday, November 11th with 86 degrees. For Friday and Saturday, there is a shot to break even more high-temperature records in Santa Barbara.

In San Luis Obispo, the forecasted high temperature for Friday could meet the record of 87 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere on the Central Coast warm and wonderful weather is expected with some 90s felt in Santa Barbara County.

Temperatures into the 90s are possible today with potential record-breaking high temperatures. pic.twitter.com/f0Hh05JUvw — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 12, 2021

Over the next week temperatures will slowly fall as more clouds move in. By mid-week temperatures will be back to normal for mid-November.

Wonderful warm weather and abundant sunshine continue today with potentially record-breaking warmth. This will continue through Saturday before beginning a week-long cooldown. pic.twitter.com/47GCwHqpYH — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 12, 2021

Have a great weekend Central Coast!