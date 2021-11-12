Watch
Record-breaking heat expected on the Central Coast Friday and Saturday

Posted at 9:09 AM, Nov 12, 2021
Continued high pressure and offshore flow have continued to make way for wonderful conditions on the Central Coast even reaching up to the record-breaking territory in some spots.
Temperatures overall are between 10 and 15 degrees above the seasonal normals for this time of the year. This combined with abundant sunshine has given us the chance to make a run at some records.

Santa Barbara met the daytime high-temperature record for Thursday, November 11th with 86 degrees. For Friday and Saturday, there is a shot to break even more high-temperature records in Santa Barbara.
In San Luis Obispo, the forecasted high temperature for Friday could meet the record of 87 degrees both Friday and Saturday.
Elsewhere on the Central Coast warm and wonderful weather is expected with some 90s felt in Santa Barbara County.

Over the next week temperatures will slowly fall as more clouds move in. By mid-week temperatures will be back to normal for mid-November.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!

