Record heat closes the week for the Central Coast

Friday saw high temperatures fall in places like San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara as offshore winds held any marine cooling at bay.

The offshore push is starting to weaken a bit in terms of the speed of the wind, and as a result, some places will start to see temperatures cooling a little on Saturday. Additional minor cooling is likely on Sunday. Temperatures will drop more significantly early next week when the arching ridge of high pressure across The West finally shifts east. The onshore flow will also bring the return of marine clouds.

The jet pattern has nudged the storm path well to the north, even though we don't get rain from it we do get swell. The waves have been shrinking this week as a result.

Yesterday I noted that the next "chance" of rain might be the week of Thanksgiving. Today several of the long-term models lost sight of that possibility. We should hope this outlook changes. Of the two things that happened this week, the small rain system is likely a smaller story than the outlook that the next several weeks will be dry.