Record high temperatures possible as high pressure builds into the Central Coast

Good Morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday! Here are your morning weather headlines!

Temperatures today will have many of us here on the Central Coast feeling like it is summer.

Today and Wedesday will be possible days to go down in the record books with record high temps. Thursday winds will turn onshore knocking a few degrees off the high temps. Late in the weekend and into early next week there is a large system headed our way. The system is so far out still that there is not a lot of forecast certainty associated with it. As the chance gets closer we will keep a close eye on it!

