Record highs possible Monday as high pressure builds

Good Morning Central Coast! This Monday morning we are starting off on a bit of a chilly note. Grab that extra layer on the way out the door but you will not need it for long!

Warm weather will be the story Monday. Interior valleys will reach into the upper 80s with clear skies and offshore winds.

Temperatures today will be warm, especially in the interior valleys. Some records are possible but not particularly likely. Western beaches will be a completely different story. Onshore winds will return this afternoon and limit warming significantly.

Have a great day and week ahead Central Coast!