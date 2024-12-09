Return of light onshore flow provides cooling to the coasts and valleys

Weather headlines:

-Cooler weather is expected on Sunday and Monday as light onshore flow returns.

-Low clouds and locally dense fog may appear in some areas.

-Fire weather concerns will be high with the winds and low humidity early this week.

Detailed forecast:

On Sunday, light onshore flow returned to the area, leading to 10-20 degrees of cooling across some coasts and valleys.

A low stratus deck is looming across the coastal bight region, poised to move onshore across most coastal areas in Southern California this evening and overnight with areas of dense fog.

But these low clouds will be present during the morning hours along the southcoast on Monday.

A very strong Santa Ana wind event is expected across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties late Monday.

However, some areas on the Central Coast will see gusty conditions but we are not expecting dangerous winds from this event.

The combination of the strong winds and rapidly lowering humidity into the single digits in some areas will lead to very dangerous fire weather concerns.

Given the lack of rain in these areas over the last several months as well as several days of very low humidities, any fire starts would be expected to have an extremely rapid spread.

As a result, a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for San Luis Obispo County’s mountains until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10th.

With strong cold air advection high temperatures will be on the cooler side, especially inland. High temps throughout the Central Coast will range in the 60s.

Temps will slightly warm each day through Wednesday as the cold advection shifts east and high pressure builds into the area. However, some areas will still see high temps in the 60s for the upcoming workweek.