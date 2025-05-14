Ride on the temperature rollercoaster continues

The Central Coast is currently experiencing a gradual warm-up that will continue through Thursday, accompanied by lighter onshore winds as high pressure influences the region. However, a noticeable cooling trend is on the horizon, expected to begin on Friday and extend through the weekend, with a chance of morning drizzle on Saturday.

Today's Weather:

We're seeing mostly clear skies this afternoon following the dissipation of some early low clouds. Temperatures trended upward, setting the stage for a slightly warmer Thursday.

Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday

Tomorrow, Thursday, may bring more morning low clouds, particularly along the coast. A slight increase in temperatures is expected across the valleys and inland areas during the afternoon, with onshore gradients strengthening later in the day, leading to an earlier peak in temperatures and a quicker cooling into the evening.

The cooling trend will commence on Friday and become more pronounced on Saturday as a colder trough approaches northern California. Ensemble forecasts indicate a likelihood of a damp morning on Saturday, with a deep marine layer potentially creating some drizzle, especially near the south-facing foothills and mountains. Strong onshore flow will likely result in a cloudy afternoon, although some sunshine closer to the coast can't be ruled out. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, falling 5-15 degrees below normal.

Weekend and Beyond: Lingering Cool, Then Warmer Days

The extended forecast suggests that temperatures will remain below normal at least through Sunday and possibly even Monday, as some models bring another upper low through interior California on Monday morning. However, confidence is growing for a significant warming trend to develop on Tuesday and Wednesday, lasting through the rest of next week. By the middle of next week, valley high temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s.