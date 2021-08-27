Rising temperatures on the Central Coast prompt weekend heat advisory

A heat advisory is in effect until 9 pm Sunday for the Santa Barbara County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Temperatures between 95 to 105 degrees are expected. These hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses.

During the hours of the heat advisory drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

High pressure aloft will persist through the weekend bringing warmer than normal temperatures across inland areas and a shallow marine layer. Temperatures are expected to cool down through next week with a deepening marine layer.

A broad area of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather across SoCal through Sunday. The main highlight for the next two days will be heat, particularly over the lower elevation mountains, valleys, and desert. There will be a couple degrees of warming away from the coast on Saturday, and potentially a few more on Sunday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog near the coast early, then spreading inland later in the day. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northwest winds expected to be around 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.